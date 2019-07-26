Raymond James Raises Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $168.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $164.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALXN. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.28.
ALXN stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 136,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,175. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $15,625,063.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
