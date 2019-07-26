Raymond James Raises Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $168.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $164.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALXN. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.28.

ALXN stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 136,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,175. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $15,625,063.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

