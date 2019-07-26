Raymond James Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$55.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.30.

TSE FTS traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$52.08. 223,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,242. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$40.71 and a 1-year high of C$52.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

