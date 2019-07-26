Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes $217,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 1,436,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,577. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

