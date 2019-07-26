Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 5,165 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. 1,422,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,449.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

