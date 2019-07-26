Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of BND stock remained flat at $$82.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

