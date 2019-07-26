Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,002.6% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,072,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,051,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $20,600,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $7,361,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $14,143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 458,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,814. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38.

