Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Rapid7 stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,314. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.97. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $2,565,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,002,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,537 shares of company stock worth $6,675,522. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

