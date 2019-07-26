Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.45. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 5,430 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.98% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

