Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Trading Down 1.4%

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.27), 19,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 182,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.30).

RQIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.40. The stock has a market cap of $337.96 million and a P/E ratio of 29.74.

In other Randall & Quilter Investment news, insider Alan Quilter sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £940,000 ($1,228,276.49).

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

