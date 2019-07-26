R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.12

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 25693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 118.28% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $48,040.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 511.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 425,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $3,589,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $339,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.