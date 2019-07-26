R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $14.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $48,040.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,953,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 349,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 102,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.