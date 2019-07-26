Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

NASDAQ:QTT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. 17,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qutoutiao has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at $4,510,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

