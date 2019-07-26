Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to >$6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on shares of Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

