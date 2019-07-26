Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2019 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut International Container Terminal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 166.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

