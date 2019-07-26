Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QLYS. FBN Securities began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Qualys stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,531. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Qualys’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $350,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,733.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $127,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,810,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,497 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,930 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

