Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QLYS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.93. 14,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56. Qualys has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $97.15.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $134,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,543,053.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $2,022,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,938.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,497 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,930. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,678,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $24,550,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 603,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,599,000 after buying an additional 102,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

