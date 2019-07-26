QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 86,259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,156,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,806,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $534,896,000 after acquiring an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $546,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,844,826.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.