Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 979 Shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

