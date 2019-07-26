Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. 2,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,872. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

