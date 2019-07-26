Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt makes up approximately 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.66% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,094. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

