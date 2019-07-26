Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

