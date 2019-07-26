Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $176,000 Position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYJ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

