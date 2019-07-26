Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,675,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,557,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,064 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.94. 47,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.67. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $218.79. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

In related news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $11,160,972.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,688.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,053 shares of company stock valued at $49,761,568. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

