Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN (BMV:FXZ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN (BMV:FXZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter.

FXZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.30. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

