Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 10,192 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 694,974 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,041,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 341,404 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 551,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 272,960 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 243,499 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.63. 2,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $19.65.

