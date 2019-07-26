QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post sales of $77.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the highest is $78.50 million. QAD posted sales of $84.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $330.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $330.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $350.92 million, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $353.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. QAD’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

QADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. QAD has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,481,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,762,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Stretch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $168,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,857. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of QAD by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of QAD by 21,650.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of QAD by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of QAD by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

