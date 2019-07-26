Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trustmark Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. 52,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,075. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trustmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,904,000 after purchasing an additional 811,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 618,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $85,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,319.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $35,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

