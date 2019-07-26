Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Decreased by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

NYSE:TEL opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,547,357.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,989.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,121 shares in the company, valued at $19,794,388.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

