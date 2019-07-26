Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Decreased by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.
NYSE:TEL opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,547,357.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,989.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,121 shares in the company, valued at $19,794,388.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
