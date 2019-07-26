Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $246.50.

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.25. 3,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,702. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.02. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $172.09 and a 52-week high of $373.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $1,114,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,317,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $34,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $7,323,665. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

