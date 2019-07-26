Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Caterpillar Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.72.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $134.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

