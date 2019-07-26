Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. 124,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,361. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 97.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.85 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,098 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

