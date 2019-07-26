PWR Coin Trading Up 230.8% This Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 339.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 230.8% higher against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $941,839.00 and $34.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.67 or 0.01160364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00271515 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006155 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004277 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.