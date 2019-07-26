Pwmco LLC Sells 12,350 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Pwmco LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 756,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bancorp makes up 3.9% of Pwmco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pwmco LLC owned about 0.59% of Cadence Bancorp worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 178.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 49,724 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $1,135,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,256,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Black sold 22,500 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $479,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,309. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 33,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,491. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

