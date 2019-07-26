Pwmco LLC Sells 10,478 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pwmco LLC lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises 1.8% of Pwmco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $60.28. 12,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,035 shares of company stock worth $408,750 over the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

