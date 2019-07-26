Pwmco LLC Cuts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Pwmco LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 12,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,942. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.47. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

