Pundi X Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $140.12 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $600.00 or 0.05922506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046550 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 261,834,927,333 coins and its circulating supply is 234,446,468,515 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

