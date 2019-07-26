Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 624.14 ($8.16).

PFG opened at GBX 411 ($5.37) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 425.92. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 386.40 ($5.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 716 ($9.36). The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

In other news, insider Patrick J. R. Snowball acquired 96,477 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £499,750.86 ($653,013.01). Also, insider Paul Hewitt acquired 11,569 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,978.08 ($65,305.21). Insiders purchased a total of 139,305 shares of company stock worth $68,989,867 over the last three months.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

