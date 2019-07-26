Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proteon Therapeutics’ earnings. Proteon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proteon Therapeutics.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11).

PRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut Proteon Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.30% of Proteon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,932. Proteon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

