Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $73.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

NYSE PB traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $69.75. 337,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $430,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 90,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

