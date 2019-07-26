Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

PB opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.95.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

