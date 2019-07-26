PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Raised to $78.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRO. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday. Nomura increased their price objective on PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 627,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PROS has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 188.83% and a negative net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 99,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PROS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PROS by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.