Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $17,245.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Bittylicious.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,416,596 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

