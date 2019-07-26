Presima Inc. Has $21.14 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Presima Inc. lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises about 3.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,205,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,291,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,768 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

