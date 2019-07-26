Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 27.76%.

NASDAQ:PFBI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Premier Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $225.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,744 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 523.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.