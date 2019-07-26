Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,207. The company has a market cap of $813.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 418,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

