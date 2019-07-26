Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 2,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock valued at $461,293. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,380.07.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $115.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,247.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,110.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

