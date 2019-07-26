Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

BA stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.86. 1,836,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

