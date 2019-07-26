Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.45. Pra Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pra Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 211,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pra Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $260,000.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

