PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POL. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of PolyOne from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE POL traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 30,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PolyOne by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PolyOne by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in PolyOne by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyOne (POL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.