Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading Up 10%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares were up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.60, approximately 507,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 340,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several analysts have commented on PTE shares. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $318,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann purchased 35,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $186,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 29.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

